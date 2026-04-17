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Tough Times Build Strong People | Dr Willie Jolley

Facing adversity can forge resilience and inner strength, according to motivational speaker Dr. Willie Jolley.

Published on April 17, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Tough Times Build Strong People”

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best on Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers featured in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week. In the book, I wrote that you start with a dream, then you add desire, and then you must continue with a heaping helping of belief that you can do it.


See, I was riding with my son when he was a little boy, past the last place I worked, and he asked me, “Dad, did you get fired?” I told him, “No, I quit.” And he started crying because he said, “I thought you told me winners never quit.” I pulled the car over and wiped the tears from his eye. And I told him, “I quit not because I was giving up. I quit because I was going up.” See, you got to believe you can and be willing to jump and grow wings on the way. You know what? I did it. You can do it. So do it now. Believe in yourself.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Tough Times Build Strong People | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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