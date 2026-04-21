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10 Hacks to Keep Your Garden Growing All Year Long

Want to keep your garden thriving no matter the season?

With the right tools and strategies, it’s possible to grow fresh veggies, herbs, and flowers even during colder months.

Whether you’re a beginner or a green-thumbed pro, these year-round gardening hacks will help you maintain a productive garden all 12 months of the year.

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1. Use Cold Frames and Mini Greenhouses

Cold frames and mini greenhouses are essential for extending your growing season. They protect delicate plants from frost and help trap warmth during chilly nights, especially in fall and winter.