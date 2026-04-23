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IMPD Warns of Armed Suspects After Southeast Side Break-ins

IMPD Warns of Armed Suspects After Southeast Side Vehicle Break-ins

Published on April 23, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
Jacob Gill
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

*Story From WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents in Franklin Township and Greenwood are on high edge this week after an armed crew of thieves cut a path of destruction through several neighborhoods, shattering windows and rummaging through dozens of vehicles.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is currently investigating the string of break-ins, which occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Detectives warn that the suspects involved may be armed and dangerous.

The crime spree hit home for Jacob Gill in the Ashland Pointe subdivision near Thompson and Five Points Roads. Gill says his father was inside the house when thieves struck a vehicle just feet away from his window.

“My father, he was creeped out a little bit because it happened literally right under that window and someone was peeking in,” Gill told News 8. “They took something out of their pocket, put it next to the window and just blasted the window open.”

The encounter took a more serious turn when the family reviewed home surveillance footage. Gill believes the video clearly shows one of the suspects carrying a firearm. “He had a gun in his waist and you can see him grab it,” Gill said.

The thieves didn’t stop at one subdivision. Neighbors in the Sapphire Ridge area, located near Five Points Road and Edgewood Avenue, reported similar late-night hits.Will Makker, a resident of Sapphire Ridge, spent his weekend installing new security cameras after his family witnessed the group in action. Makker described seeing about four men in their early twenties targeting multiple homes around 2:30 a.m.

“They broke the glass, then went to another house there,” Makker said. “They didn’t find anything, so they ran away.”

IMPD’s Southeast District is leading the investigation. While no specific suspect descriptions have been released, police are leaning heavily on community assistance to identify the crew.

Investigators are asking anyone in the Franklin Township or Greenwood areas with doorbell cameras or security systems to review their footage from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

If you have video of the suspects or a getaway vehicle, or any information regarding these crimes, you are urged to contact IMPD’s Southeast District or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

IMPD Warns of Armed Suspects After Southeast Side Vehicle Break-ins was originally published on wibc.com

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