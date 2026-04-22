They Will Know Us By Our Love: Erica Campbell’s Ericaism On Living Jesus Out Loud

Sharing faith without 'Christianese' helps non-believers understand God's blessings.

Carrying Jesus' love beyond church walls shows people you're His disciple.

True discipleship is marked by love, not titles or church attendance.

✕

A “Jesus Girl” Everywhere She Goes

In today’s “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica calls herself a “Jesus girl” who will not tone that down. On a recent flight, she sat next to a man who did not believe in God. He told her he was not into faith like that. Erica’s response was simple: “He believes in you.” The man did not know who she was or what she did, but she still found a way to bring Jesus into the conversation with love.

Sharing God Without “Christianese”

Erica explains that people often ask if she is successful or if anyone knows her. She calmly replies that she has six Grammy Awards, which means “somebody” knows her, but she refuses to brag or belittle anyone. Instead, she talks about what God has allowed her to do. She says believers must learn how to share God’s blessings without only using church language. Phrases like “Won’t He do it?” may sound like a meme to people outside the faith. So she urges us to explain God’s faithfulness in ways that everyday people can understand.

Taking Jesus Beyond Church Walls

Erica thanks God for her father, who preached in prisons, parks, and on the streets. He talked to people who did not go to church but still needed hope. That example taught her that Christians must carry Jesus’ love into real‑life spaces, not just Sunday services. The Bible says people will know we are Jesus’ disciples by our love for one another. It is not about how many titles we hold, how long we have been in church, or what position we carry.

Loving People In Everyday Moments

Erica shares a moment from an Atlanta nail salon. She noticed a woman crying across the room and wanted to pray with her. Even while getting her nails done, she spoke up and asked, “Can I pray for you?” right there. She prayed in Jesus’ name, and the woman later thanked her for it. They still do not know each other’s names, but love and prayer connected them.

What Really Shows You Belong To Jesus

Erica closes by reminding listeners that what is “good” in your life is not your stuff, it is who you know. The love of God in your heart should change you from the inside out. People will not recognize you as a disciple because you attend church a lot or hold a big title. They will know you belong to Jesus by your love. That is the mission: love people so they can see how much He loved them first.

They Will Know Us By Our Love: Erica Campbell’s Ericaism On Living Jesus Out Loud was originally published on getuperica.com