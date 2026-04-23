Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Early Next Week

Published on April 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
gray background, gray sky in the photo
Source: Andrei Savchuk / Getty

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to fall across Indiana on Friday.

“That’s when a more organized system will move in. Our rain chances are quite high. It will be most likely Friday afternoon into the evening. That will probably be our best chance,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo doesn’t expect any severe storms with that system.

“Then we’ll have another system that moves in towards early next week that we’re watching as well. We have some higher rain chances with that and we are watching the potential for severe weather,” said Melo.

Melo says there could be some severe storms on Monday, but they’ll know more about that we get closer to Monday.

Temperatures are “above normal” and Melo expects them to stay above normal for at least the next few days. By the end of next week, though, they will drop.

“We get cooler at the end of the month and into early May,” said Melo.

NWS: Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Early Next Week was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Crime  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Marion Officer Charged with Operating Fake Fundraiser

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Bought in Corydon

Local  |  Staff

Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Lafayette Shooting Suspect

20 Items
Entertainment  |  Keyaira Boone

Listen Up, Sis! 20 Black Women Dominating Podcasting

Local  |  John Herrick

Award-Winning Actor Hugh Jackman to Speak at Ball State Commencement

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges

Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Freeze Warning on Tuesday in Indiana, Then Temperatures Warm Up

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Let’s Talk About Trump’s Crazy, Profane Post, Praising ‘Allah’ And Threatening Iran With ‘Hell’

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Student’s $10k Oil Change Battle Reaches Supreme Court

Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Chloe And Halle Bailey Delivered A Sister Style Moment At ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Screening You Need To See

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close