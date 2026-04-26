Indianapolis-based gospel collective Judah Band is making waves with its dynamic, genre-blending sound and powerful message of faith

Founded by producer and vocalist Randy Weston, the group has become known for its high-energy approach to gospel music, fusing elements of rock, pop, and even classical influences into a unique and uplifting musical experience.

“For My Good,” a standout release that showcased their bold creativity and inspirational sound. See the video here.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Indianapolis-based gospel collective Judah Band is making waves with its dynamic, genre-blending sound and powerful message of faith. Founded by producer and vocalist Randy Weston, the group has become known for its high-energy approach to gospel music, fusing elements of rock, pop, and even classical influences into a unique and uplifting musical experience.

Signed to Light Records, Judah Band first gained national attention with their 2017 single “For My Good,” a standout release that showcased their bold creativity and inspirational sound.

Key Details

Founder: Randy Weston

Randy Weston Genre: Gospel (with rock, pop, and classical influences)

Gospel (with rock, pop, and classical influences) Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Label: Light Records

Light Records Notable Release: “For My Good” (2017)

With a fresh sound rooted in faith and innovation, Judah Band continues to carve out a distinct space in contemporary gospel music.

Take a look at their first hit For My Good official video