Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
- Indianapolis-based gospel collective Judah Band is making waves with its dynamic, genre-blending sound and powerful message of faith
- Founded by producer and vocalist Randy Weston, the group has become known for its high-energy approach to gospel music, fusing elements of rock, pop, and even classical influences into a unique and uplifting musical experience.
- “For My Good,” a standout release that showcased their bold creativity and inspirational sound. See the video here.
Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
Indianapolis-based gospel collective Judah Band is making waves with its dynamic, genre-blending sound and powerful message of faith. Founded by producer and vocalist Randy Weston, the group has become known for its high-energy approach to gospel music, fusing elements of rock, pop, and even classical influences into a unique and uplifting musical experience.
Signed to Light Records, Judah Band first gained national attention with their 2017 single “For My Good,” a standout release that showcased their bold creativity and inspirational sound.
Key Details
- Founder: Randy Weston
- Genre: Gospel (with rock, pop, and classical influences)
- Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Label: Light Records
- Notable Release: “For My Good” (2017)
With a fresh sound rooted in faith and innovation, Judah Band continues to carve out a distinct space in contemporary gospel music.
Take a look at their first hit For My Good official video