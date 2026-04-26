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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on April 25, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Indianapolis-based gospel collective Judah Band is making waves with its dynamic, genre-blending sound and powerful message of faith
  • Founded by producer and vocalist Randy Weston, the group has become known for its high-energy approach to gospel music, fusing elements of rock, pop, and even classical influences into a unique and uplifting musical experience.
  • “For My Good,” a standout release that showcased their bold creativity and inspirational sound. See the video here.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Randy Weston Of Judah Band

Indianapolis-based gospel collective Judah Band is making waves with its dynamic, genre-blending sound and powerful message of faith. Founded by producer and vocalist Randy Weston, the group has become known for its high-energy approach to gospel music, fusing elements of rock, pop, and even classical influences into a unique and uplifting musical experience.

Signed to Light Records, Judah Band first gained national attention with their 2017 single “For My Good,” a standout release that showcased their bold creativity and inspirational sound.

Key Details

  • Founder: Randy Weston
  • Genre: Gospel (with rock, pop, and classical influences)
  • Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Label: Light Records
  • Notable Release: “For My Good” (2017)

With a fresh sound rooted in faith and innovation, Judah Band continues to carve out a distinct space in contemporary gospel music.

Take a look at their first hit For My Good official video

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