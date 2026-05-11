Listen Live
Close
Music

Billboard? Babies? Bet! Our Favorite Super Moms Of Music

This Mother's Day, we're sending a special shoutout to women in the music industry who successfully balanced making hits and making babies.

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club

Mother’s Day is a time where we all find a special way to show just how much we appreciate the women in our lives who, well, gave us life — flowers, gifts, vacations and in many cases a simple notecard are just some of the more acceptable ways of showing gratitude.

Given our daily duties in reporting on the world of entertainment, we felt it was only right to shoutout the many superstar moms of the music industry who never compromised on creating hits for us to enjoy while also creating life.

Some kept the wheels moving in music even while pregnant!

RELATED: The Best Freebies and Mother’s Day Deals for 2026

Finding a balance between cracking a Top 40 hit on the Billboard charts while also cracking the code of the “terrible twos” definitely deserves some recognition. For a long time, industry woman were made to believe that it was one or the other; either a successful life on the road with no familiar ties or a fulfilling life at home albeit with a dream deferred. Thankfully, these divas chose to have it all and worked extra hard to make it happen. Pioneers like the late Tina Turner and Diana Ross both proved to be great examples of mothers who found a balance between the two worlds, a lifestyle later adapted by many singing successors over the years.

Whether a mom to one, equally loving a set of twins or en route to building a starting five, there’s no denying these serenading mamas were making the most out of balancing both children and careers.

To the musical matriarchs making it happen, we salute you!

Keep scrolling for a special Mother’s Day tribute to our favorite moms in the music biz:


TINA TURNER (1939 – 2023)


ARETHA FRANKLIN (1942 – 2018)


DIANA ROSS


DONNA SUMMER (1948 – 2012)


WHITNEY HOUSTON (1963 – 2012)


JANET JACKSON


TONI BRAXTON


MARIAH CAREY


ERYKAH BADU


LAURYN HILL


BRANDY


MONICA


BEYONCÉ


ALICIA KEYS


JENNIFER HUDSON


FANTASIA


RIHANNA


JHENÉ AIKO


VICTORIA MONÉT


TEYANA TAYLOR

Billboard? Babies? Bet! Our Favorite Super Moms Of Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Radio One Job Opportunity – Promotions Assistant

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police Pursuit on I-65 Near Greenwood Ends in Chain-Reaction Crash

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

‘Put Your Guns Down’: IMPD Chief’s Message After Police Shooting

20 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

Billboard? Babies? Bet! Our Favorite Super Moms Of Music

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

Erica Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Trai Byers Star in 'Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery' on Lifetime
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Lifetime Announces Faith Film ‘Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery’

Tasha Paige Lockhart performs at Women's Empowerment
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Tasha Paige Lockhart Releases New Single “He’s On the Way”

Honoree Vincent Bohanan performs during National Action
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Bishop Paul Morton
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

The Tehillah Music Group Signs Stephen Hurd

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection May 8 2026 – Tina Cosby with Contributing Analyst James Patterson, Jauston JOK Huerta and Foxxy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close