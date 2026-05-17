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Brent Jones hits RECORD 9 CHARTS!!

Brent Jones hits RECORD 9 CHARTS!! "Praise In The Choir Stand"

Published on May 17, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Praise In The Choir Stand reaches new heights across the gospel music industry.
  • The chart-topping anthem earned No. 1 positions on Billboard, Mediabase, Gospel Top 40, Pollstar, Gospel USA Magazine, Urban Influencer, for Word Magazine, and Cashbox, while also receiving the distinction of “Greatest Gainer.”
  • MUST SEE new video of Praise in The Choir Stand

Brent Jones hits RECORD 9 CHARTS!!

“Praise In The Choir Stand”

** Choir anthem continues to blaze at radio with new

#1’s at Cashbox & for Word Magazine **

Brent Jones

Brent Jones continues to celebrate major success as his hit single and album Praise In The Choir Stand reaches new heights across the gospel music industry. The powerful choir anthem has now achieved an impressive milestone by reaching No. 1 on a record nine music charts, further solidifying the song’s impact in churches and communities around the world.

The chart-topping anthem earned No. 1 positions on Billboard, Mediabase, Gospel Top 40, Pollstar, Gospel USA Magazine, Urban Influencer, forWord Magazine, and Cashbox, while also receiving the distinction of “Greatest Gainer.”

Jones says the overwhelming response to the song has been both humbling and inspiring.

“When I wrote ‘Praise In The Choir Stand,’ I had no idea it would become a choir anthem sung in churches all over the world,” Jones shared. “I simply wanted to pay homage to Black gospel choir music — the heartbeat of the Black church — and a unique artform God gave us that not only got us through slavery, Jim Crow, and the civil rights movement, but still sustains us today.”

He continued, “To go No. 1 on Billboard, as well as No. 1 on a record nine charts overall, is mind-blowing and humbling. To God be the glory for the awesome things He has done!”

Praise In The Choir Stand continues to resonate with audiences through its uplifting message, energetic choir sound, and celebration of the rich legacy of gospel choir music.

Must see new video to “Praise In the Choir Stand”

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