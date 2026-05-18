Listen Live
Close
Local

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

One person is dead after a crash on I-65 in Marion County early Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Police Tape
Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after one person died following a crash on Interstate 65 in Marion County late Sunday morning.

According to an INDOT Traffic Management Alert, the right two lanes of I-65 southbound are closed due to the crash. This is between Washington Street and Bates Street.

No additional information is available at this time as to how the crash occurred or how many individuals were involved.

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65 was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Different Generations of Fans Fill Indiana Fever Games

Local  |  John Herrick

Three Kids Killed in Lake County Crash

Local  |  Staff

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Motorcyclist Killed in Tippecanoe County Crash Involving School Bus

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Gunfire at Plainfield Gas Station Leads to Arrest

Local  |  John Herrick

Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Rained Out

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Protests Call for Changes to Immigration System

Local  |  FOX 59

One Person Killed in Marion County Crash on I-65

3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Alex Palou Claims the Pole for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Brent Jones
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Brent Jones hits RECORD 9 CHARTS!!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close