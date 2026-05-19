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Purdue University President Mung Chiang Leaving for Northwestern

Chiang will assume his new role as president at Northwestern University on July 1.

Published on May 19, 2026

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COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Indiana at Purdue
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University President Mung Chiang is leaving the school after three years to become the next president at Northwestern University.

Purdue University’s Board of Trustees announced Chiang’s departure on Monday. The board is expected to name an interim president in the coming weeks.

Chiang informed the board of trustees that he had accepted an offer to become president of Northwestern University and would assume that role on July 1. He said his wife, Purdue First Lady Dr. YingKei Hui, will be an internal medicine physician at the Northwest Memorial Hospital.

“It has been an incredible honor and joy for me to work with the amazing board, colleagues, students and alumni here,” Chiang said. “There truly is something special at Purdue: not just the projects and programs, but also the people, who time after time set the standard for excellence at scale.”

Chiang had been Purdue’s president since January 2023, when he replaced former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.

“We are ever grateful for Mung’s leadership as Purdue continues to impact lives with outstanding teaching, research and engagement,” Purdue University Board of Trustees Chair Gary Lehman said in a statement. “We will miss Mung and Kei and their positive influence on our campus and community. We wish them all the best as they move forward to the next steps in their careers.”

Purdue University President Mung Chiang Leaving for Northwestern was originally published on wibc.com

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