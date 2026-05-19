Faith leaders must balance institutional ties and advocacy for social justice.

Political affiliations can silence voices speaking out against injustice.

Community events provide vital resources and support for new parents.

Community Connection – May 19 2026 – Tina is joined by Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman and Center Twp Special Project Coordinator Frieda Quarles

The Power of Community Connection: A Discussion on Faith, Politics, and Social Justice

In a world where division and polarization seem to be on the rise, it’s refreshing to hear a conversation that brings people together and sparks meaningful discussions. This week’s episode of Community Connection, hosted by Tina Cosby, is a perfect example of this. The show tackles a range of topics, from the importance of community baby showers to the role of faith leaders in social justice movements.

One of the most striking moments in the episode comes when Reverend Joy Thornton, senior pastor at Greater Saint Mark Church, shares his thoughts on the importance of maintaining independence as a faith leader. “You can’t be in the palace with the king,” he says. “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” This powerful statement highlights the delicate balance between working within institutions and maintaining one’s own voice and values.

The conversation also delves into the world of politics, with a discussion on the role of faith leaders in speaking out against social injustices. Reverend Thornton notes that many faith leaders are hesitant to speak out against certain issues due to their association with institutions or organizations that may silence them. “You need to be careful of how you accept things from the king or the master,” he warns. “It quiets your voice when it comes to advocating for African Americans.”

The episode also touches on the topic of community baby showers, with the Center Township Trustees’ office hosting a free event for expecting and new parents. The event, which takes place on May 19th, will offer resources such as diapers, formula, and clothing, as well as a raffle for a pack-and-play and other essential items.

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In addition to these practical discussions, the episode also explores more philosophical topics, such as the role of faith in society and the importance of critical thinking. Doctor Thomas Brown, a guest on the show, shares his thoughts on the need for people to think critically and not just accept what they’re told. “We’ve become delusional,” he says. “We hide the truth, and when you hide the truth, you do it in various ways.”

Throughout the episode, the conversation is engaging, informative, and thought-provoking. The hosts and guests tackle a range of topics with ease, creating a sense of community and connection that’s hard to find in today’s world. If you’re looking for a podcast that will challenge your thinking and inspire you to take action, Community Connection is a great place to start.

So why not tune in to this week’s episode and join the conversation? You can listen to the full episode on [insert podcast platform or website].