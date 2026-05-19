Listen Live
Close
Local

Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree

He and his wife, Brittany, launched the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Flag Football's Startup Moment: Building A Global Sport For LA28 - 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees received an honorary business doctorate Saturday during Purdue’s spring commencement. The university held its ceremonies May 14–16 at Elliott Hall of Music.

Brees accepted the degree during the Division IX ceremony at the Mitch Daniels School of Business. The Super Bowl MVP spent 20 seasons in the NFL and will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8.

Brees first graduated from Purdue in 2001 with a degree in industrial management. He lettered in football from 1997 to 2000 and helped lead the program to a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

He and his wife, Brittany, launched the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003. The organization has raised more than $55 million to support cancer patients.

Purdue also presented an honorary engineering doctorate to Tim Cahill, president of Missiles and Fire Control at Lockheed Martin, during Thursday’s Division I ceremony.

Cahill earned two engineering degrees from Purdue in the late 1980s and later completed an MBA at Stanford. He is a member of the Purdue Air Force ROTC Hall of Fame.

Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Music  |  The Belle

BLACK MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT WALK OF FAME

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree

Local  |  Staff

Purdue University President Mung Chiang Leaving for Northwestern

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Ceremony Honors and Lays to Rest 21 Unclaimed Individuals

Local  |  John Herrick

Rob Gronkowski to Return as Snake Pit Grand Marshal for Indy 500

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Le[e]gal Brief: How To Protect Black Voting Rights 

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Liberation Center Fights for Marginalized Communities

27 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Conspiracy Trial For Spokane Anti-ICE Protesters Begins

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for a Stellar Award!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close