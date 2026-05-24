Haddon's innovative gospel style fuses progressive and traditional elements, expanding the genre's reach.

As a singer, songwriter, and reality TV star, Haddon has become a prominent voice in the gospel community.

Haddon's crossover appeal and musical versatility have earned him critical acclaim and industry recognition.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Who is Deitrick Haddon?

Deitrick Haddon has remained one of gospel music’s most innovative and influential voices for more than two decades. Born on May 17, 1973, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, pianist, and pastor is widely recognized for blending progressive gospel with contemporary R&B influences, helping redefine the sound of modern gospel music. He also gained national television exposure as one of the featured pastors on the hit Oxygen reality series Preachers of L.A..

Haddon launched his solo career in 2002 with the critically acclaimed album Lost & Found on Tyscot/Verity Records. The project soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart and introduced audiences to his signature crossover sound. The album’s breakout single, “Sinner’s Prayer,” received major airplay on both gospel and mainstream R&B radio stations, solidifying Haddon as a fresh voice in contemporary gospel music.

In 2004, he followed up with Crossroads, a project infused with a soulful 1970s-inspired sound that featured the upbeat hit “God Is Good.” Expanding beyond traditional gospel platforms, Haddon made a memorable appearance on the legendary television series Soul Train, performing both the hit single and the album’s title track.

Haddon continued pushing musical boundaries with 7 Days in 2006, a contemporary gospel project largely produced by renowned R&B duo Tim & Bob. The album showcased his versatility while still maintaining a strong gospel foundation through songs like “Heaven Knows,” which Haddon produced himself. Around the same time, he and his brother Gerald Haddon produced veteran gospel artist Vanessa Bell Armstrong’s comeback album Brand New Day.

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As the leader of Deitrick Haddon & Voices of Unity, Haddon also earned recognition from the Gospel Music Workshop of America Excellence Awards, winning honors for “New Artist of the Year — Urban Contemporary” and “Album of the Year — Urban Contemporary.”

In 2008, Haddon released Revealed, featuring the widely popular single “Love Him Like I Do” alongside gospel duo Mary Mary and Ruben Studdard. The song became one of the standout gospel collaborations of the era.

Beyond music, Haddon expanded into acting with his debut role in the 2010 film Blessed and Cursed. He later released Church on the Moon in 2012, his fifth album with Verity Records, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart and entered the Billboard 200.

In 2013, Haddon reached an even broader audience as part of the cast of Preachers of L.A., the groundbreaking reality series that followed the personal and professional lives of several prominent Los Angeles pastors. The show premiered on Oxygen and sparked widespread conversation about faith, ministry, and modern church culture.

Here’s a well loved favorite by Deitrick