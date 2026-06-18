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Black soldiers were crucial to Union victory, but their contributions are often erased from history

Juneteenth commemorates emancipation of enslaved African Americans, with rich cultural celebrations across the city

Preserving and promoting marginalized stories is essential to understanding our shared history

Community Connection – June 18 2026 – Tina Cosby discusses more Juneteenth History and Celebrations with guests

Celebrating Juneteenth: Uncovering Hidden History and Embracing Community

As we approach the Juneteenth holiday, a time to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, it’s essential to reflect on the rich history behind this significant event. This week’s episode of Community Connection delves into the fascinating story of how black soldiers won the Civil War, a narrative that’s often overlooked in traditional history books.

Guest Tom Bailey, author of “Lincoln’s Letters,” joins the show to share his research and insights on this crucial aspect of American history. Bailey’s book reveals that black soldiers played a pivotal role in the Union’s victory, and their contributions are often erased from the historical record. As Bailey notes, “The North did not start the Civil War. The South did. When the South fired on Fort Sumter, the North was not prepared for combat. They had didn’t have the soldiers and the means for combat, and they were really operating behind the ball, and it was a crisis for Abraham Lincoln.”

Bailey’s research is based on primary source materials, including letters from Abraham Lincoln himself, which contradict the traditional narrative of the Civil War. He argues that the Emancipation Proclamation was a quid pro quo, a means for Lincoln to build the Black army he needed to save the Union and defeat the South. Bailey’s mission is to get this information into public schools, where it can be taught alongside the traditional narrative.

The episode also touches on the intersectionality of African American history and culture, highlighting the Eiteljorg Museum’s celebration of Juneteenth. The museum’s Public Programs Manager, Madison Hincks, shares the institution’s commitment to preserving and promoting the history and culture of African Americans. As Hinks notes, “We consider Texas to be part of our mission as an institution, with the Galveston, Texas native born and raised on the island, it’s in our nineties now, by the way, and wow, wow. It has just a rich, rich history of everything that’s there to share.”

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The episode also explores the importance of community and celebration, highlighting various Juneteenth events and activities taking place throughout the city. From the Indy Juneteenth Celebration at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to the Legacy Fest concert at the Madame Walker Legacy Center, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved and celebrate this significant holiday.

As we reflect on the history and significance of Juneteenth, it’s essential to remember the importance of preserving and promoting the stories of those who have been marginalized and erased from the historical record. As Bailey notes, “We saved the Union, thereby saving the United States and ending slavery. What would that have meant for our self-esteem as a people to know that it was us who saved the Union?”

Don’t miss this thought-provoking episode of Community Connection, where the conversation flows from the importance of Juneteenth to the significance of community and celebration. Listen to the full episode to hear more from Tom Bailey and Madison Hinks, and to learn more about the rich history and culture of African Americans.