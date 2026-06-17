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Juneteenth commemorates emancipation of enslaved African Americans, with unique perspective from Galveston native.

Reparations and racial equality require Southern states to admit past wrongs and address opportunity gaps.

Civic engagement, like becoming a precinct committee member, is crucial for understanding and exercising voting rights.

Community Connection – June 17, 2026 – Tina Cosby w Indianapolis Attorney Fay Williams, Galveston, TX, native, Community and Civil Rights Leader, Author, Historian

Celebrating Juneteenth: A Conversation with Attorney Fay Williams

As we approach the Juneteenth federal holiday, it’s essential to reflect on the significance of this day and the history behind it. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, specifically in Texas, on June 19, 1865. In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby sits down with Attorney Faye Williams, a native of Galveston, Texas, and a renowned expert on Juneteenth history.

Attorney Williams shares her personal connection to Juneteenth, having grown up on the island where the holiday originated. “I was born in Galveston, Texas, where my grandpa used to say, ‘The men with the guns arrived on June nineteenth, eighteen sixty-five, and freed the slaves in Texas, which was the last state of the Confederacy to fold,'” she says. This personal connection gives her a unique perspective on the history of Juneteenth and its significance.

The conversation delves into the history of Juneteenth, including the Emancipation Proclamation and the role of General Gordon Granger, who arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce the emancipation of slaves. Attorney Williams highlights the importance of understanding the history of Juneteenth, particularly in the context of the Confederacy and the Reconstruction era. “The Emancipation Proclamation was issued in eighteen sixty-three, but it didn’t have any impact because it was aimed at the states that were part of the Confederacy,” she explains.

The discussion also touches on the topic of reparations and the ongoing struggle for racial equality in the United States. Attorney Williams emphasizes the need for Southern states to acknowledge their past wrongdoings and take steps to rectify the historical injustices faced by African Americans. “They have to admit that they were wrong and perpetuating a system that cheated black people out of opportunity for education, for jobs, and that practice has made a tremendous gap in our achievement,” she says.

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The episode also explores the importance of civic engagement and voting rights, particularly in the context of Juneteenth. Attorney Williams stresses the need for people to educate themselves on the voting process and to get involved in their communities. “If you become a precinct commitment, you have a right to at least get all of the voter information from your precinct,” she advises.

Throughout the conversation, Attorney Williams shares her personal experiences and insights, providing a unique perspective on the history and significance of Juneteenth. Her passion and expertise make this episode a must-listen for anyone interested in learning more about this important holiday.

So, as we celebrate Juneteenth, let’s take a moment to reflect on the history and significance of this day. Listen to this episode of Community Connection to hear Attorney Faye Williams’ powerful story and insights on Juneteenth.