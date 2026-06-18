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Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Hosted a Second Chance Workshop

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office hosted a Second Chance Workshop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, providing hundreds of residents with access to free legal services and community resources designed to remove barriers to employment, housing, and long-term stability.

Hosted by the Prosecutor’s Office under the leadership of Prosecutor Ryan Mears, the event offered assistance with suspended driver’s license reinstatement, expungement services, child support matters, and other legal issues. Participants had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys and legal professionals to receive guidance on navigating the legal process.

“We want to help people pull away from the barriers that are causing challenges with residents not finding employment or a place to live,” Mears said. “By connecting people with legal services and community resources, we’re creating opportunities for individuals and families to move forward and build a stronger future.”

The workshop collaborated with Urban One/Radio One, Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, Second Chance Reentry Assistance Program (SCRAP), and Thomas Ridley’s 1LikeMe organization.

In addition to direct legal assistance, 13 community organizations will be on site offering free services and support. Participating agencies include the Center Township Trustee’s Office, Changing Footprints, Cornerstone Support Services, Deborah’s Place, Eskenazi Prescription for Hope, Fathers and Families Center, Firefly, Lawrence Township Small Claims Court Diversion Initiative Program, the Prosecutor’s Office Child Support Division, Prosecutor’s Office Outreach, Shalom Health Care Center, Step Up, The Excel Center, Norton Estate Planning and Elder Law Firm, She Will Build, and Radio One.

Organizers served 600 people during the workshop. Due to expected demand, individuals who arrive after capacity has been reached will be offered the opportunity to register for future workshops.

The Second Chance Workshop is part of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office’s ongoing effort to help residents overcome legal obstacles, reconnect with essential services, and gain access to opportunities that support successful reentry and economic mobility.

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Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Hosted a Second Chance Workshop was originally published on wibc.com