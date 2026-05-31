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“BET AWARDS” 2026 NOMINATIONS for Gospel ARE IN!

“BET AWARDS” 2026 NOMINATIONS for Gospel ARE IN!

Published on May 31, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Christian and Gospel artists receive multiple nominations in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational category.
  • Kirk Franklin, Bebe & Cece Winans, PJ Morton, Darrel Walls and Kim Burrell are amongst the top nominees for Gospel
  • BET introduces two new categories: Fashion Vanguard Award and Pulse Award, honoring fashion and digital media impact.

“BET AWARDS” 2026 NOMINATIONS ARE IN!

Kirk Franklin, BeBe Winans, CeCe Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,

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BET has officially announced the nominees for the highly anticipated “BET Awards” 2026, spotlighting some of the biggest names across music, entertainment, sports, and culture — including several standout artists from the Christian and Gospel community.

Leading this year’s Christian and Gospel nominees in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award category are Kirk Franklin with “Able” and “Do It Again,” Darrel Walls, PJ Morton, and Kim Burrell for “Able (Remix),” BeBe Winans for “All to Thee,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard for “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” and “Church” featuring John Legend, CeCe Winans for “At the Cross,” and Lecrae alongside Killer Mike and T.I. for “Headphones.”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard also earned a nomination in the BET Her category for “Already Good (Tasha Slide).”

Cardi B leads all nominees with six nominations, including nods for Album of the Year for AM I THE DRAMA?, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video Director of the Year alongside Patientce Foster, and Viewers’ Choice for “Outside.”

Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with five nominations, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “luther” featuring SZA, and multiple nominations for “Chains & Whips” alongside Clipse.

Mariah the Scientist also secured five nominations, including Album of the Year for HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and Viewers’ Choice for “Burning Blue.”

Doechii earned four nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “Anxiety,” and a BET Her nomination for “girl, get up.” featuring SZA. Doja Cat also received four nominations, highlighted by Best Female Hip Hop Artist and multiple BET Her nods.

Teyana Taylor Jordan Brand Collection

Additional artists receiving multiple nominations include Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, Latto, A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece.

This year, BET is also introducing two brand-new categories: the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award.

The Fashion Vanguard Award honors influential figures whose impact on fashion and culture continues to shape global style narratives across entertainment and public life. Nominees include A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Colman Domingo, Doechii, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, and Zendaya.

The Pulse Award recognizes creators, campaigns, and content series driving Black culture forward through digital media, social platforms, podcasts, and streaming content. Nominees include 85 South Show, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, It Is What It Is, Joe and Jada, On the Radar, and R&B Money Podcast.

“All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond, and with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

Connie Orlando serves as Executive Producer for “BET Awards” 2026 alongside Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Voting for the “BET Awards” 2026 Viewers’ Choice Award will open soon.

bet awards logo

The “BET Awards” 2026 will air live Sunday, June 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and simulcast across BET HER, CMT, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon (NAN), Paramount, POP, VH1, Comedy Central, and TV Land.

Culture’s Biggest Week will also return with BET Experience 2026 (BETX), a three-day immersive fan celebration taking place June 25–27 ahead of the awards show.

Fans can visit BET.com for the latest updates, nominee announcements, performers, and additional information surrounding this year’s event.

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