Listen Live
Close
Music

R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke

R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Peabo Bryson
Source: Julie Yarbrough / CNBetter Media

We’re sending prayers up to legendary R&B crooner Peabo Bryson, who is currently under medical care after a recent stroke.

A rep for the Grammy-winning entertainer, known for hits such as “Can You Stop The Rain” and “Feel The Fire,” has sent the following statement to Radio One Atlanta:

“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson – the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” – has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care.

At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

With a career spanning six decades, Bryson is known as a master vocalist in R&B. As one of the defining voices of the “Quiet Storm” era, he is responsible for some of the most romantic tracks of the genre.

In 1993, he won his first Grammy for “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals” for the title track to the Disney film Beauty and the Beast, a duet with Celine Dion. He would win that same category the following year with Regina Belle for another Disney classic, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

No additional information has been given at this time, but we send Peabo our love and prayers for a complete recovery.

R&B Legend Peabo Bryson Under Medical Care Following Stroke was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – June 1 2026 – Tina Cosby w Open Lines

13 Items
Sports  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Will Hit Netflix Exactly 39 Years After The Original Show’s Debut

Local  |  Staff

Man Accused of Shooting LaPorte County Deputy Pleads Not Guilty

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Teacher Charged After Classroom Attack in Fishers

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy’s Road Funding Proposal Would Expand Road Investments

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Memphis Residents File Lawsuit Alleging ICE Is Violating Constitutional Rights

Local  |  John Herrick

Former Starke County Jail Matron Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

10 Items
Crime  |  Keenan Higgins

Better Late Than Never: Child Killer Convicted After 5 Decades

Local  |  Staff

Child Hurt From Gunshot Wound on Indy’s South Side

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close