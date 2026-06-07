Virginia Union Gospel Choir Releases New Album

VUU Gospel Choir becomes first artist signed to Virginia Union Music and Entertainment Company.

New single 'Great Is Yahweh' blends HBCU gospel tradition with fresh sound of worship and cultural pride.

Hear their new single "Great Is Yahweh" featuring Hezekiah Walker.

VUU Gospel Choir Becomes First Artist

Under Virginia Union Music and Entertainment Company

With National Debut of Great Is Yahweh Album

Virginia Union University Gospel Choir Makes National Recording Debut with Great Is Yahweh

The Virginia Union University Gospel Choir has officially entered the national gospel music spotlight with the release of its new single, Great Is Yahweh, presented by Grammy Award-winning gospel legend Hezekiah Walker and now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

The release marks a historic milestone for Virginia Union University as the VUU Gospel Choir becomes a nationally distributed recording artist and the inaugural act signed under the newly established Virginia Union Music and Entertainment Company.

Produced under the leadership and mentorship of Walker, Great Is Yahweh blends the rich tradition of HBCU gospel choir excellence with a fresh sound rooted in worship, faith, and cultural pride. The project showcases the musical talent and spiritual depth that have long been hallmarks of the Virginia Union experience while introducing a new generation of gospel artists and worship leaders to audiences around the world.

“This project is bigger than music,” said Walker. “It represents faith, culture, education, and opportunity coming together through worship. I’m honored to present and help introduce the VUU Gospel Choir to the world.”

The release further strengthens the partnership between Virginia Union University and the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music, an initiative dedicated to education, mentorship, creativity, and the future of gospel music excellence.

As the first artist represented by the Virginia Union Music and Entertainment Company, the VUU Gospel Choir’s national debut signals an exciting new chapter for the university’s commitment to providing students with opportunities in music, media, entrepreneurship, and experiential learning.

Great Is Yahweh is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, and other major streaming platforms.

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Annual Juneteenth Gospel Celebration Set for June 20

Virginia Union University will also host its Annual Juneteenth Concert, presented by the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music, on Saturday, June 20, at 12 p.m. on the Barco-Stevens Lawn on VUU’s campus.

The free community event will feature legendary gospel icon Shirley Caesar, the VUU Gospel Choir, and other special guests in a celebration of faith, freedom, and fellowship.

Event Details:

Saturday, June 20, 2026

12:00 PM

Barco-Stevens Lawn

Virginia Union University

1500 N. Lombardy Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, family, and friends for an afternoon of powerful gospel music and community celebration.

Summer Drum Camp Returns

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music is also inviting aspiring young musicians to participate in its Summer Drum Camp for high school students in grades 9–12.

Scheduled for June 23–27, the immersive program will be led by renowned drummer Gerald Heyward and is designed to help students sharpen their skills in a dynamic and faith-centered musical environment.

Summer Drum Camp Details:

June 23–27, 2026

Instructor: Gerald Heyward

Cost: $299

Includes room and board plus three meals daily

Limited enrollment available

Students interested in taking their drumming abilities to the next level are encouraged to register early as space is limited.

Listen to their new single “Great Is Yahweh” featuring Hezekiah Walker