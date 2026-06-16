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Manufacturing Anchors Evansville’s Growing Economy

Manufacturing Anchors Evansville’s Growing Economy

Toyota’s Princeton plant in nearby Gibson County employs more than 7,000 workers.

Published on June 16, 2026

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EVANSVILLE, Ind — Evansville’s population and manufacturing base continue to anchor the economy in southwest Indiana, according to Mayor Stephanie Terry.

Speaking with Inside Indiana Business, Terry said Evansville remains Indiana’s third-largest city with about 116,000 residents. The metro area includes roughly 360,000 people and serves as a regional economic center for the Indiana-Kentucky-Illinois tri-state.

Manufacturing continues to be the primary driver of the local economy.

Toyota’s Princeton plant in nearby Gibson County employs more than 7,000 workers. In March, Toyota announced a roughly $200 million investment in digital upgrades at the facility to support increased production of the Grand Highlander and related SUV models.

The region’s advanced manufacturing sector also includes BWX Technologies in Mount Vernon, which produces components for naval nuclear reactors used in submarines and aircraft carriers. Operations along the Ohio River employ more than 500 workers, with potential for future expansion.

Terry said the city is also focusing on downtown development and supporting amenities tied to growth.

“We’ve got to make sure we have the amenities that are needed for downtown to grow,” she said.

She said recent investment activity includes three deals totaling more than $100 million in Evansville and Vanderburgh County in recent weeks, including an expansion by TaylorMade.

Terry said business interest in the area is increasing.

“Businesses are saying there’s something happening here in this part of Indiana and they want to be a part of that growth,” she said. “From the quality of life we’re able to offer here and the relationships with businesses and others in the community, there’s a collaborative effort here.”

Manufacturing Anchors Evansville’s Growing Economy was originally published on wibc.com

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