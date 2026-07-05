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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on July 4, 2026

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Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
  • The SNLG Song of the Night is a feature of the show spotlighting music not yet on the Praise playlist
  • Jonathan Nelson is an acclaimed gospel singer, songwriter, producer, and worship leader from Baltimore, Maryland.
  • Known for powerful worship anthems such as "Healed," "My Name Is Victory," and "The Struggle Is Over," Nelson has become one of gospel music's most influential voices

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

A smiling Black man wearing a red jacket and necklace against a bright red background.

Jonathan Nelson is an acclaimed gospel singer, songwriter, producer, and worship leader from Baltimore, Maryland. Known for powerful worship anthems such as “Healed,” “My Name Is Victory,” and “The Struggle Is Over,” Nelson has become one of gospel music’s most influential voices. He leads the acclaimed ensemble Purpose and has released several successful albums, including Right Now Praise, Finish Strong, and Fearless. In addition to his music ministry, Nelson serves as the Senior Director of Worship and Arts at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he continues to inspire believers through worship and song.

Here’s one of his first hits “My Name Is Victory”

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