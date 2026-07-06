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4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Three adults and four kids were arrested on various firearms and narcotics charges Thursday.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Four juveniles and three adults have been arrested on various firearms and narcotics charges after authorities served several search warrants at homes located on the south side of Indianapolis and Greenwood Thursday morning.

According to a public police report obtained by FOX59/CBS4, Indianapolis metro police conducted a search warrant at a home located in the 7000 block of Beal Lane.

The report indicates that a 17-year-old was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

  • Dangerous Possession of a Firearm by a Minor (Level 5 Felony)
  • Handgun Altered (Level 5 Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Additionally, a 16-year-old, another 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds, and a 20-year-old were arrested on misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession. The report confirmed officers seized marijuana vapes, multiple cell phones, ammunition, a single-stack magazine loaded with 9mm rounds, two semiautomatic pistols, and a pair of semiautomatic rifles.

A viewer provided the following photos to FOX59/CBS4 as the raid took place at Beal Lane Thursday morning:

FOX59/CBS4 has confirmed this is the same residence where multiple rounds of gunfire were unleashed in early June. Doorbell camera video captured the barrage of gunfire that rang out at the house on Beal Lane. That can be viewed here.

IMPD also confirmed that one more arrest was made after multiple search warrants were served at a residence located in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard in Greenwood.

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids was originally published on wibc.com

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