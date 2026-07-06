Trump calls FIFA president to lift suspension of US soccer star, despite his opposition to birthright citizenship

Cosby discusses broader implications of Trump's actions and the potential ripple effects

Conversation also covers local issues like the city-county council meeting and the importance of water safety

Community Connection – July 6, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines

The Unlikely Intersection of Politics and Soccer: A Conversation Worth Listening To

As the world watches the FIFA World Cup, a controversy has erupted that has nothing to do with the beautiful game itself, but rather with the politics surrounding it. In this week’s episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delves into the messy world of international soccer, where politics and sports collide.

The controversy centers around the US men’s national team and their star player, Flaren Belungen, who was suspended for a game due to a red card. However, in a shocking move, President Trump intervened, calling the president of FIFA to have the suspension lifted. As Cosby puts it, “This is a story making worldwide headlines that I think most of you follow or know something about.”

Cosby’s conversation with her listeners is not just about the soccer controversy, but also about the broader implications of Trump’s actions. She notes, “This is a shining symbol of birthright citizenship, who just happens to be the best player, or at least the leading scorer. Trump didn’t want that.” The irony is not lost on Cosby, who points out that Trump has been vocal about his opposition to birthright citizenship, yet here he is, using his influence to get a player reinstated who is a direct result of this very same citizenship.

But the conversation doesn’t stop there. Cosby also touches on the topic of the city-county council meeting, where the excise tax proposal will be put to a vote. She notes, “I don’t know how it’s going to come out, but I can’t imagine there were too many people in favor.” Cosby also discusses the importance of being aware of the ripple effect of Trump’s actions, saying, “Just know what it’s about. I have no idea what the domino effect or the ripple effect of all this may be, but guess what it has to have one or he wouldn’t have put himself in the middle of all of it.”

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Throughout the episode, Cosby’s conversation is engaging and informative, covering a range of topics from politics to local issues. She also takes time to discuss the importance of water safety, particularly after a 19-month-old toddler was found dead in a retention pond. Cosby notes, “Kids get out of you know, toddlers are very curious and they get out and but young people around water, we always we should make do our best to make sure they know how to be around water.”

If you’re interested in staying up-to-date on the latest news and conversations, tune in to this week’s episode of Community Connection. Cosby’s unique perspective and engaging style make this episode a must-listen. As she says, “Whatever’s on your mind, We’ll be right back.” Don’t miss it!