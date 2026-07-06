IN Veteran Honored Nationally for Veteran Housing Work

Source: Chris Flynn / Cindy Borden, NCHV & Robert “Bobby” Durbin, InteCare Veteran Services by Chris Flynn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana veteran who transitioned from the battlefields of the U.S. Army to the frontlines of fighting veteran homelessness has just been recognized on a national stage.

InteCare Veteran Services announced that Bridge Housing Navigator Robert “Bobby” Durbin has been honored with the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) 2026 Unsung Hero Award. Durbin received the national honor at the NCHV Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

Selected from a nationwide pool of nominees, Durbin was recognized for his extraordinary commitment, compassion, and “hero’s heart” in serving veterans experiencing housing instability.

Before joining InteCare in 2023, Durbin built a distinguished career protecting others. He retired as a U.S. Army Infantry First Sergeant (1SG) after more than 20 years of active duty and later worked as a Foreign Diplomat Executive Protection Specialist.

Today, he uses that same discipline and dedication to rescue Hoosier veterans from danger, navigating complex challenges alongside them such as mental health issues, substance use disorders, and service-connected injuries.

“What makes Bobby exceptional is not only his measurable outcomes, but the heart behind them,” said Eleni Clark, Veteran and Grant Services Director at InteCare Veteran Services. “He does not see ‘cases,’ he sees men and women who served our country and deserve someone who will fight for them.”

Durbin’s relentless advocacy was pivotal to InteCare’s massive outreach efforts over the last year. In 2025 alone, the organization:

Assisted 484 veterans through rapid rehousing and homeless prevention programs.

Prevented evictions for 92 additional veteran families.

“Bobby does not seek recognition,” Clark added. “But the lives he has transformed, families stabilized, and individuals rescued from danger speak for themselves.”

About InteCare Veteran Services

InteCare Veteran Services is a segment of InteCare, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit health and human services organization. Committed to serving the Veteran community, we administer the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Grant from the Veteran’s Administration that was awarded in 2013 and remains ongoing. Since 2021, InteCare Veteran Services has also received the Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs (IDVA) Grant for Veterans Services, which supports efforts to prevent Veteran homelessness and housing instability. InteCare Veteran Services believes in providing life-changing assistance to Veterans in need, helping them secure stable housing and regaining control of their futures. For more information visit http://www.intecarevets.org, follow them on Instagram @intecaressvf or like them on Facebook here.

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About NCHV

Founded in 1990 by Vietnam War-era veterans, the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) serves as the leading national voice on ending veteran homelessness. Through a nationwide network of member organizations, NCHV connects veterans to housing, employment, and essential resources while advocating for systemic solutions that ensure no veteran is left behind. NCHV also hosts a national annual conference, the largest training event for veteran service providers, bringing together practitioners, policymakers, and partners from across the country. For more information or to donate, visit http://www.nchv.org or call 1-800-VET-HELP.

IN Veteran Honored Nationally for Veteran Housing Work was originally published on wibc.com