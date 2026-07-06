Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Brouse Avenue on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, IMPD said.

No additional information was provided. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD ay 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-363-TIPS.

Shooting on Indy's Northeast Side Kills a Man was originally published on wibc.com