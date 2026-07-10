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Community Connection - July 10, 2026 - Tina Cosby with open lines

Community Connection – July 10, 2026 – Tina Cosby with open lines and Contributing Anaylst James Patterson

This week's episode of Community Connection was a thought-provoking discussion that touched on various topics, from the complexities of interracial relationships to the world of sports and social...

Published on July 10, 2026

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  • Caller shares personal experience with tragic incident impacting Black community
  • Concerns raised about basketball star's impact on league and players
  • Importance of understanding risks in interracial relationships highlighted

Community Connection – July 10 2026 – Tina Cosby with open lines and Contributing Anaylst James Patterson

Community Connection: Exploring the Complexities of Life, Sports, and Social Justice

This week’s episode of Community Connection was a thought-provoking discussion that touched on various topics, from the complexities of interracial relationships to the world of sports and social justice. Hosts Tina Cosby and James Patterson were joined by a diverse range of guests, including a caller who shared a personal story about the importance of understanding the risks associated with interracial relationships.

One of the most striking moments of the episode came when a caller named Joe shared his personal experience of having a fourth cousin who was a victim of a tragic incident in Mississippi. Joe’s words were a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by many in the black community. “I’ve lost a child, and I know how that feels,” he said. “And I don’t think anybody wants to feel that pain because it hurts.”

The conversation also delved into the world of sports, specifically the Indiana Fever basketball team. A caller named Jay shared his concerns about the team’s star player, Caitlin Clark, and her impact on the team’s performance. “She’s getting a lot of credit for lifting the league, for getting everybody getting a new contract, or all the players making a millionaires,” Jay said. “But she has to understand that she is like anybody else in the world. You’re not the only thing happening.”

The episode also touched on the topic of social justice, with a caller named Kevin sharing his thoughts on the recent case of Nolan Wells, a young black man who went missing in Mississippi. Kevin’s words were a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by many in the black community. “I don’t think it takes Sherlock Holmes to figure out that something’s right,” he said. “And I don’t know if I’ll be around for the next 900 years, but it doesn’t look like to me that the Blacks are really concerned enough to really understand how politics operate.”

The episode also featured a discussion about the importance of understanding the risks associated with interracial relationships. A caller named Robert shared his thoughts on the topic, saying, “You can’t tell people who to date, but you can say, ‘Be careful, be careful, and if you do it, you’re going to take on these added risks.'”

Throughout the episode, the hosts and guests engaged in a thoughtful and nuanced discussion about the complexities of life, sports, and social justice. The conversation was peppered with personal anecdotes, insightful observations, and a deep understanding of the issues at hand.

If you’re interested in hearing more of this thought-provoking discussion, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection. The hosts and guests explore a range of topics, from the importance of understanding the risks associated with interracial relationships to the world of sports and social justice. Don’t miss this engaging and informative conversation that will leave you thinking long after the episode ends.

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