Stomach bug spreads rapidly, highlighting need for food safety and disease monitoring.

Community policing crucial to reduce crime, build trust between public and law enforcement.

Reckless driving and street racing endanger communities, requiring vigilant reporting by residents.

Community Connection – July 14 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Asst Chief Michael Wolley

Summer Safety and Community Connection

As we dive into the heart of summer, it’s hard not to notice the sweltering heat and the sense of community that comes with it. But beneath the surface, there are pressing concerns that need attention. In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby tackles some of the most pressing issues affecting our community, from a stomach bug sweeping across the country to the importance of community policing.

The episode starts with a discussion about the early arrival of Halloween decorations and the marketing strategies behind it. Host Tina Cosby shares her observations about the premature display of Halloween merchandise, wondering if retailers are trying to make the most of the season or simply jumping ahead. “It’s like, can we just slow down and slow it down a bit?” she asks, highlighting the commercialization of holidays.

However, the conversation quickly shifts to a more serious topic: a stomach bug that’s spreading rapidly across the country. Tina Cosby shares a report from Axios, stating that the CDC has identified over 800 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic disease that can cause explosive diarrhea. The bug doesn’t spread person-to-person, but rather through contaminated food, which makes it difficult to track and contain.

The conversation also touches on the importance of community policing and the role of social media in shaping our perceptions of law enforcement. Chief Michael Wolley, Assistant Chief of Police at IMPD, joins the show to discuss the summer months and the efforts of the IMPD to keep the community safe. He highlights the importance of grassroots organizations and community engagement in reducing crime and promoting positive interactions between law enforcement and the public.

One of the most pressing concerns discussed in the episode is the reckless driving and street racing that’s been plaguing the city. Chief Wally emphasizes the need for community members to report suspicious activity and work together to prevent these incidents. “We’re not talking about family gatherings or cookouts,” he explains. “We’re talking about when a large group of juveniles just emerge into one specific area unexpectedly, and then their behavior is what we’re really looking at.”

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The episode also delves into the topic of police recruitment and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in attracting and retaining officers. Chief Wally shares some of the strategies being implemented by IMPD to address this issue, including increasing the recruiting unit and comparing the hiring process to other agencies around the country.

As the conversation comes to a close, Tina Cosby emphasizes the importance of community involvement in keeping our streets safe. “Everybody in our community plays a vital role in that process,” she says. “We need to work together to make sure that our community is safe and that everyone has the resources they need to thrive.”

If you’re concerned about the issues affecting our community, tune in to this episode of Community Connection to hear more about the stomach bug, community policing, and the importance of community involvement. Listen to the full episode to learn more about the topics discussed and how you can get involved in keeping our community safe.