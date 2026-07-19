Anthony Brown & Group therAPy Return with New Single

The song marks the group's first new recording in three years

"Always Be Good" is a powerful reminder that God's faithfulness never changes, even when life's circumstances do

Hear the song here.

After a Three-Year Recording Hiatus

Platinum-Selling, Grammy® Nominated Gospel Act

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Return to the Airwaves with New Single, Always Be Good

Anthony Brown & group therAPy Return with Inspiring New Single “Always Be Good”

Grammy Award-nominated and platinum-selling gospel group Anthony Brown & group therAPy are back with new music, releasing their uplifting radio single, “Always Be Good,” through Key of A, Tyscot, and FairTrade Services. The song marks the group’s first new recording in three years and launches an exciting new chapter ahead of their upcoming sixth studio album, expected in early 2027.

Penned by Anthony Brown and co-produced with David “D LO” Outing II, “Always Be Good” is a powerful reminder that God’s faithfulness never changes, even when life’s circumstances do. The song encourages listeners to look beyond their current struggles and reflect on God’s constant presence, answered prayers, and sustaining grace.

“Always Be Good is much more than a song to me—it’s a perspective and a personal reminder,” Brown shared. “Life brings difficult seasons that challenge our faith, but I’ve learned that God’s goodness remains constant. My prayer is that this song helps people remember His faithfulness and recognize His goodness every single day.”

The new single serves as the first taste of Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s highly anticipated new album, which is scheduled for release in early 2027.

With nearly one billion digital streams, Anthony Brown & group therAPy have become one of gospel music’s most influential acts. The group has earned three Grammy Award nominations, including Best Gospel Performance/Song nods for “Worth” and “Help,” while their album 2econd Wind: Ready received a Best Gospel Album nomination. Their signature anthem “Worth” achieved RIAA Gold certification in 2019 and Platinum certification in 2024. They have also received six Billboard Music Award nominations and have topped Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart six times, placing eleven singles in the Top 10.

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As they begin this new season, Anthony Brown & group therAPy continue their mission of inspiring listeners with music rooted in faith, hope, and God’s unchanging goodness.

“Always Be Good” is available now on digital streaming platforms, with the group’s next full-length album expected in early 2027.

Listen to Always Be Good here