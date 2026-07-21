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Muncie Mom Accused of Drunkenly Speeding with Kids in the Car

Jaidah Dent is arrested again on charges of driving recklessly while drunk.

Published on July 21, 2026

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Jaidah Dent (Source: Delaware County Jail)

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother who is currently awaiting trial for a Felony OWI case involving children has once again been arrested on accusations that she was drunkenly speeding at 74 mph with her kids in the car.

Jaidah Dent, 31, was booked into the Delaware County Jail over the weekend on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, driving with a BAC of .15 or higher and speeding. Similar charges were filed against Dent in June after another drunk driving incident involving kids.

A Daleville police officer reportedly arrested Dent on Saturday afternoon after he saw her driving recklessly in the area of State Road 67 and S. 600 West. Court documents allege that Dent’s gray Ford Explorer was traveling at 74 mph when police saw her pass by.

The officer pulled over Dent, who was allegedly “slurring her words” and had glassy, bloodshot eyes. Court documents state Dent “was also putting candy pieces in her mouth,” but that she denied drinking when the officer asked about it.

While the officer was running Dent’s license to determine her driving status, he allegedly saw the woman get out of her car “to deal with children” who were sitting in the backseat. It was later determined that two of her juvenile kids were inside the car.

Dent reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and “couldn’t understand” the Walk and Turn despite it being explained “several times.” The officer wrote that he could smell alcohol on Dent’s breath whenever she spoke.

A portable breath test reportedly showed that Dent’s BAC was .20, and she was immediately handcuffed and detained. While being taken into custody, officers learned that Dent was due in court next week for a Felony OWI charge involving a child.

Online court records show that Dent was charged on June 15 in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with one count of operating while intoxicated and endangering a person less than 18 years old – which is a Level 6 Felony. An initial hearing in that case is currently scheduled for July 23.

After being handcuffed, Dent was taken to Ball Memorial Hospital for an official blood draw. She was later booked into Delaware County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony
Two counts
OWI Endangering a Person – Class A Misdemeanor
Three counts
OWI with a BAC over .15 – Class A Misdemeanor
Speeding – Traffic Infraction

Records show that she is now being held on a $25,500 cash bond. Official charges have not yet been filed in this latest case.

Muncie Mom Accused of Drunkenly Speeding with Kids in the Car was originally published on wibc.com

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