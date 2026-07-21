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IMPD: Indianapolis Man Accidentally Shot 2 of His Friends

21-year-old Joshua Ledford took responsibility for the shooting, telling IMPD officers last week that he was drunk and "being stupid with the gun."

Published on July 21, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he accidentally shot two of his friends inside a home on the city’s west side last week.

According to court records, 21-year-old Joshua Ledford took responsibility for the shooting, telling officers he was “being stupid with the gun.” IMPD said one gunshot was fired, injuring two people at a home on Denison Street last Thursday.

A man with curly hair and a beard wearing black-framed glasses and a red shirt.
Joshua Ledford (Source: Marion County Jail)

Witnesses told police that Ledford had gotten drunk and was playing around with his gun all night. Ledford confessed to mishandling his firearm when it discharged.

Ledford added, “It was one hundred percent on me … I was a complete idiot.”

A person who was inside the house at the time of the shooting said two of his friends were lying in bed when they were shot. One man was hit in the arm, while a woman was shot in the armpit.

Both victims have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.

“Gun ownership is a big responsibility, like getting behind the wheel of a vehicle,” IMPD officer Tommy Thompson said. “You take that responsibility on if you’re going to be a gun owner.”

Officer Thompson is hoping that the criminal charges against Ledford will be a lesson to all gun owners.

“We have to be responsible with our firearms,” said Thompson. “This could have killed someone.”

Ledford is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond pending his initial hearing.

IMPD: Indianapolis Man Accidentally Shot 2 of His Friends was originally published on wibc.com

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