Attendees had varied experiences with Black Expo organization, from frustration to praise for the organizers.

Callers debated the merits of recent political decisions, highlighting differing views on the current state of the nation.

The episode also covered a food safety issue and the closure of a historically black college.

Community Connection – July 20 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines along with Producer Eric

Community Connection: A Conversation on Black Expo, Voting, and More

As we dive into the latest episode of Community Connection, we’re reminded that in today’s world, conversations about politics, social justice, and community events are more important than ever. Host Tina Cosby and her producer Eric G. tackle a wide range of topics, from the recent Black Expo to voting and the current state of our nation.

One of the main topics of discussion is the Black Expo, which took place in Indianapolis. The event was marred by delays and disorganization, with some attendees expressing frustration with the long lines and lack of organization. As one caller pointed out, “The disorganization was the problem. The lines were awful. Everything was disorganized, no volunteers, five people passed out in line.” The speaker also noted that the food vendor location was “horrible” and that they had to wait two hours to get food.

However, not everyone had a negative experience. Another caller shared a positive story about the event, saying, “I was there on Friday, and I had a great time. I was able to network and learn about a lot of things in the community and out.” The speaker also praised the organizers for their efforts, saying, “I think they did a good job overall. I mean, it’s a hard thing to do.”

The conversation also turned to the topic of voting and the importance of exercising one’s right to vote. One caller shared a personal story about how they voted for Donald Trump, saying, “I voted for him because I felt like he would look after my best interest… I don’t agree with everything he does, but I think he’s done a better job than Kamala Harris would have.” However, another caller disagreed, saying, “I don’t understand how you can say we’re in good shape when we’re at war, prices are out of control, and people are dying.”

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The episode also touched on the recent controversy surrounding Governor Mike Braun’s decision to end funding for Martin University, a historically black college. One caller noted that the university was closed due to misappropriation of funds, not because of the governor’s decision. Another caller also expressed frustration with the governor’s actions, saying, “When you see a systemic dismantling of anything and everything that is DEI, you have to come to that conclusion.”

In addition to these topics, the episode covered the recent outbreak of cyclospora in the US, which has affected thousands of people across the country. The FDA initially reported a false positive test result, which led to a recall of iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms. However, it was later revealed that the test was a false positive, and the company has suspended distribution of the lettuce.

Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby and producer Eric G, provided a platform for callers to share their thoughts and opinions on these important topics. As one caller noted, “I like the way the Expo put the concert there where centralized… But my downfall was when I had to stand in that long line being courteous as courteous to everybody.” The speaker also praised the organizers for their efforts, saying, “I think they did a good job overall.”

If you’re interested in hearing more of this conversation and the thoughts of the callers, we encourage you to listen to the full episode of Community Connection.