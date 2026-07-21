Pentecostal convention in Indianapolis expects 5,000 visitors for fellowship and worship.

Tina Cosby encourages proactive, solution-oriented community feedback over criticism.

Reverend Sharpton calls for transparency in investigation of teenager's death, seeking justice.

Community Connection – July 21 2026 Tina Cosby w Producer Eric open lines and Evangelist Neechy

Community Connection: A Conversation on Life, Faith, and Social Justice

This week’s episode of Community Connection, hosted by Tina Cosby, was a thought-provoking conversation that touched on various topics, from the importance of community engagement to the need for social justice. The episode kicked off with a discussion about the upcoming Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Convention, which is being held in Indianapolis. Evangelist Neechy, the Marketing and Publications director for the convention, joined the show to share details about the event.

“We’re excited to have the Mother Church here in Indianapolis, and we’re expecting around 5,000 visitors to the city over the course of the convention,” Neechy said. “We have a packed schedule with concerts, worship services, and business sessions, and we’re looking forward to a great time of fellowship and connection.”

The conversation also delved into the topic of community engagement, with Tina Cosby sharing her thoughts on the importance of supporting local events and initiatives. “We’re excellent at telling people what we don’t like about things, but I challenge people to be proactive and constructive in their feedback,” she said. “If you didn’t like something at Expo, for example, instead of saying ‘boycott Expo,’ try saying ‘this was a challenge, this was a problem, I wish it could be better.'”

The episode also touched on the topic of social justice, with a discussion about the recent death of Nolan Wells, a Mississippi teenager who was laid to rest after a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island. Reverend Al Sharpton gave a powerful eulogy, calling for transparency and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nolan’s death. “We need justice, and we’re going to get justice,” Sharpton said.

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In addition to these topics, the episode featured a segment with Samson Levingston, a young man who joined the show to talk about his summer camp experience. “I love learning about the city and walking around downtown,” he said. “It’s cool to see how close the city really is.”

The episode also included a discussion about civic involvement, with a caller sharing his thoughts on the importance of registering to become a poll worker. “We need more people to get involved and stand up for ourselves and our ancestors,” he said.

As the episode came to a close, Tina Cosby reflected on the importance of community connection and social justice. “We’re all in this together, and we need to support each other and work towards a better future,” she said.

If you’re interested in hearing more of this conversation and learning about the topics discussed, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection.