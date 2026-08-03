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Shooting on Indy's East Side Leaves 1 Dead

Shooting on Indy’s East Side Leaves 1 Dead

A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis killed a person Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Police Lights Shooting
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis killed a person Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 6:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported finding someone on the ground between two homes as they were walking to a gas station.

Officers arrived on North Emerson Avenue near 34th Street and found the person shot, who died at the scene.

Investigators also found several shell casings nearby.

“This is not what we should be waking up to here in Indianapolis,” said IMPD Officer Drew Brown. “People should not have to lose their life because of a disagreement or whatever the case may be that led up to gunfire ringing out and this individual losing their life.”

Detectives are searching for suspects and working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Shooting on Indy’s East Side Leaves 1 Dead was originally published on wibc.com

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