Listen Live
Close
Local

Divers Recover Body of Child from Cass County Lake

A kid drowned Saturday evening at France Park in Logansport, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Ambulance with Sirens
Source: FOX 59

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A kid drowned Saturday evening at France Park in Logansport, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the lake around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a missing swimmer.

Investigators say three people swam into a deep area of the lake and struggled to stay afloat.

Bystanders pulled two swimmers to safety, but the kid failed to resurface.

Recreational divers located the victim in the water moments later.

Medics rushed the kid to Logansport Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Medical examiners plan an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

This is the third drowning at France Park this summer. Divers recovered swimmers from the same lake in both June and July.

Divers Recover Body of Child from Cass County Lake was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Recent
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting on Indy’s East Side Leaves 1 Dead

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Divers Recover Body of Child from Cass County Lake

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fishers Protesters Rally Against Planned Mass Deportation Event

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Indianapolis Shooting Kills 1, Injures Another

Comments
6:56
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Bruce Robinson Blends Trail Ride and Gospel on New Single

Comments
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

There's More to Wealth Than You Think | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments
Bishop TD Jakes
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

T.D. Jakes Foundation Opens Access for Grant Funding

Comments
A woman with curly hair performing on stage, holding a microphone and smiling.
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

GMA Announces Nominees For the 57th Annual Dove Awards

Comments
Women's Empowerment - Hezekiah Walker
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Comments
Sheila E. in concert...
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 Announced

Comments

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close