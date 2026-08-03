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Fishers Protesters Rally Against Planned Mass Deportation Event

People gathered at Holland Park in Fishers to push back against a mass deportation rally set for Saturday.

Published on August 3, 2026
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Two people wearing red robes holding signs that say "We are all Americans immigrants" and "No justice".
Source: FOX 59

FISHERS, Ind. — People gathered at Holland Park in Fishers to push back against a mass deportation rally set for Saturday.

Former U.S. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino was set to speak at the event alongside Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith.

Local group Fishers Resists hosted the counterprotest. Organizers emphasized that immigrants make the city strong and vowed to stand up against anything making people in Fishers feel unsafe.

The demonstration directly targeted the “Save Heritage Mass Deportation Rally” scheduled for the same day.

Tracy Richardson, who lives in Hamilton County, says the crowd at the park represents a much larger group of concerned people.

“For every person that is here, there are 10 to 20 people who are not here that agree that we don’t want this,” Richardson said. “This is not what we are as a country, as a community, and we’re going to say it loud and clear so they know.”

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness released a statement noting the city never asked to enter this political debate.

“People have chosen to express their constitutional right to free speech and assembly in our city,” Fadness said. “Our community expects those participating will obey all laws and will exemplify civil discourse. Fishers Police will be prepared to keep everyone safe and hold anyone accountable who does not follow the law.”

Fishers Protesters Rally Against Planned Mass Deportation Event was originally published on wibc.com

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