How flipping houses can be a smart investment strategy

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Flipping houses is one way to build wealth, but those profits can decline without careful consideration of renovation expenses and the utilities needed during the process. Don’t forget how selling properties too soon affects taxes and the possibility of breaking even in some locations.

For the first time in 2 years, flipping investors are seeing higher profits at 25.4% in the first quarter of 2026, per Realtor. Pay attention to current housing trends, from multi-generational housing to expanded outdoor living, to see where you can increase your profit margin.

Is Flipping Houses an Effective Investment Strategy?

When you flip a house, you’re getting the advantage of forced appreciation by boosting property value with renovations, regardless of market trends.

Enjoy quick access to cash, as you may receive profits within months. Some people can reduce their expenses by performing certain renovations themselves.

Over 47% of American homes were built before 1970, per the National Law Review, so there are still several structures needing modern upgrades. If you’re someone creating remodeled, move-in-ready homes, you can command premium prices from people looking to buy.

What Costs Should I Look Out for?

When checking out an investment property, look for one below market value to leave room for profit after renovations. Area matters, as there’s a risk of only breaking even in spots like Texas.

Add 20% to your budget to prepare for surprises, from mold remediation to old roofing. Some older homes may still have asbestos insulation or lead piping that you must remove to bring the home up to code.

Additional costs include utilities, such as electricity you’ll need while working. Try to hold off on selling for at least a year so the IRS views your profits and tax burden differently.

You may also need to pay off loans monthly from funding sources like FasterFundsLending.com. When working with real estate agents, you also have to pay closing costs and selling fees.

Your closing costs will actually be doubled; you pay when buying your original property and again when selling the renovated version.

How Can I Prep for Success?

A savvy real estate investor should always thoroughly inspect the home before buying.

In addition to the home structure, consider the surrounding area. Is it already in an established neighborhood or an up-and-coming one that may take a while for you to see the profit and equity you desire?

As you approach renovations, research reliable contractors and get fixed bids from them to avoid delays and pricing scams. Track every dollar you spend on materials and labor and reference these insights to compare future property upgrades.

Backflip Into Real Estate Profits with Good Planning

Flipping houses could be a great way to build generational wealth as long as you’re mindful of strategies to prevent overwhelming profit loss, including a sale timeline to avoid tax penalties, budgeting for renovations and closing costs, and understanding the local area. With proper planning, you can use this method to become a savvy real estate investor.

Learn more about home improvement and the real estate industry by checking other guides on our website.