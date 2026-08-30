Tonight's song is the latest from Marvin Sapp "He's Not Finished With you"

Sapp starting sing with Commissioned before going solo and pastoring where he's now a Bishop.

See an oldie by Marvin Sapp "One Thing"

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Marvin Sapp: Gospel Musician & Pastor

Marvin Louis Sapp is a Grammy-nominated gospel singer, songwriter, producer, pastor, and bishop whose powerful voice and message of faith have made a lasting impact on Gospel music.

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sapp began singing in church at just four years old. After performing with the gospel group Commissioned, he launched his solo career in 1996.

Sapp gained widespread recognition with his 2007 album Thirsty, which featured the career-defining hit “Never Would Have Made It.” The song topped the Billboard Gospel chart and became one of the most celebrated Gospel recordings of its era. His follow-up album, Here I Am, made history by becoming the highest-charting album by a Gospel artist on the Billboard 200 at the time.

A multiple Stellar Award winner, Sapp has continued to combine music and ministry throughout his career. He and his late wife, MaLinda, founded Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids. In 2019, he became senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas.

Through his music and ministry, Marvin Sapp continues to inspire audiences with messages of faith, perseverance, and hope.

Here’s an Oldie by Marvin Sapp “One Thing”