7 Bible Verses to Help You Get Through the Winter Blues

Winter can be a challenging season. Shorter days, colder nights, and the post-holiday slowdown can weigh heavy on our mental and emotional well-being.

Many people experience seasonal sadness or the “winter blues,” but the good news is this: God’s Word offers comfort, strength, and light even in the darkest seasons.

Here are 7 Bible verses to uplift your spirit and remind you that God is with you — no matter how heavy the winter feels

1. Psalm 34:18 — God Is Close to the Brokenhearted “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” When the weight of winter feels overwhelming, this verse reminds us that God draws even closer. You are not walking through this season alone. 2. Isaiah 41:10 — Do Not Fear, God Is With You “Fear not, for I am with you… I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” On days when your energy is low or emotions feel heavy, God promises strength and support. His presence is steady even when your mood isn’t. 3. Psalm 42:11 — Hope in God “Why, my soul, are you downcast?… Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise Him.” This verse speaks directly to the emotional lows we sometimes face. It encourages us to shift our focus from our feelings to our faith — reminding ourselves that better days are ahead. 4. Matthew 11:28 — Rest for the Weary “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Winter often brings exhaustion — physically and emotionally. Jesus invites us to bring every burden to Him and receive true rest. 5. Philippians 4:6–7 — Peace Beyond Understanding “Do not be anxious about anything… and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” When anxious thoughts try to take over, this verse offers a powerful promise: God’s peace can steady your heart even when life feels uncertain. 6. John 1:5 — Light Shines in Darkness “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Even when winter feels dark, Christ’s light still breaks through. This verse reminds us that no season — not even our lowest moments — can extinguish God’s hope. 7. Psalm 55:22 — Cast Your Burdens on God “Cast your burden on the Lord, and He will sustain you.” You don’t have to carry everything by yourself. God promises to sustain you — emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually — through every season.