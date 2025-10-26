INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts won their fourth straight game on Sunday and improved to 7-1 with a 38-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have scored 30 points or more in six games this season.

The Titans trimmed the lead to 17-7 by halftime, but the Colts outscored Tennessee in the second half 21-7 to get the win.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored two rushing touchdowns (one for 80 yards and the other for 18) while also catching a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 21 of 29 passes for 272 yards and had three passing touchdowns (19 yards to Taylor, 21 yards to Michael Pittman Jr, and 10 yards to Josh Downs).

Pittman led the Colts in receiving with eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts defense had four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

The Colts are now 5-0 at home. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh November 2nd at 1 pm. Their next game at Lucas Oil Stadium is not until November 30 when they play the Houston Texans.

The Titans are now 1-7 after this loss.

Colts Thrash Titans 38-14, Jonathan Taylor Scores Three Times was originally published on wibc.com

1. Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor After Scoring One of His Three Touchdowns Source:Getty 2. Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones Throwing a Pass Source:Getty 3. One of Taylor’s Fourth Quarter Rushes Source:Getty