Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Published on September 29, 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Every NFL season you are bound to see a player on the TV or even at a real game that makes a big play and you have no idea who they are…

Later you go and look them up and they grew in the same state as you, maybe even a few towns over. Hmm, who would’ve thought?!

Indiana is marked in the middle of the pack being the 24th state to produce the most NFL players following Arizona, Minnesota and Washington and are ahead of Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas.

We put a list together of Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana.

Check out below all the players that are on the list.

Find out the high school they attended, the college they attended, and the year they were drafted.

RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

1. Drue Tranquill – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs

Drue Tranquill - Linebacker - Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Carroll High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2019

2. Jessie Bates III – Safety – Atlanta Falcons

Jessie Bates III - Safety - Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Snider High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wake Forest

Year drafted into the NFL: 2018

3. Tyrone Tracy Jr. – Running Back – New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Running Back - New York Giants Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

College: Iowa (2018–2021), Purdue (2022–2023)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2024

4. Ben Skowronek – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Ben Skowronek - Wide Receiver - Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Homestead High School

College: Northwestern, Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2021

5. Joe Tipperman – Center – New York Jets

Joe Tipperman - Center - New York Jets Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Bishop Dwenger High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wisconsin

Year drafted into the NFL: 2023

6. Danny Pinter – Offensive Line – Indianapolis Colts

Danny Pinter - Offensive Line - Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Indiana High School: John Adams High School (South Bend)

College: Ball State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2020

7. Bam Martin-Scott – Linebacker – Carolina Panthers

Bam Martin-Scott - Linebacker - Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Snider High School

College: Dodge City Community College, South Carolina (2021–2024)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2025

8. Josh Fryar – Offensive Line – Arizona Cardinals

Josh Fryar - Offensive Line - Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Beech Grove High School

College: Ohio State (2020–2024)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2025

