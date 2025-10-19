Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

Come to find out, everybody ate. The girls showed up and showed out at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18 — and the red carpet did not disappoint. This annual event is quickly becoming one of the Hollywood nights to watch. It’s giving Oscars and Met Gala energy with its own flavor.

Every year, the star-studded evening raises funds for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The event supports exhibitions, education programs, and public initiatives.

But make no mistake — this is also a fashion girl’s playground. It’s where stars bring out the glitz, the risk, and the glamour we love about Hollywood. And who was one of the best-dressed fashion slayers of the night? Regina Hall.

Regina Hall Lets the Light In Wearing Sparkly Sunshine Yellow From Cong Tri

didn’t just step onto the carpet — she glowed. Styled by Allison Edmond, the actress lit up the night in a sunshine yellow gown from Cong Tri. The look radiated pure joy and confidence.

The off-the-shoulder neckline and sheer embellished sleeves brought a soft sensuality to the moment. The gown’s intricate beading and subtle transparency added texture and movement. It showed just enough skin to keep things playful yet polished.

That golden hue was the perfect match for her complexion. It shimmered beautifully against her melanin-rich skin. The color felt fresh, daring, and full of personality. She completed the look with sparkling Akillis Paris and Levian jewelry. Her Tyler Ellis mirrored clutch, covered in crystals, added just the right shine.

Her glam tied it all together. Regina’s hair – styled by Sabine Jean, her go-to stylist for over four years – was a sleek, wispy bob. It framed her face perfectly. Her makeup featured bronzed cheeks, dramatic lashes, and a soft nude lip.

Regina’s gown was bold but still elegant — sexy yet sophisticated. Her makeup was flawless. He entire look was the perfect reflection of a woman who knows who she is. Regina looked TF good.

The Girls Ate: 2025 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Regina wasn’t the only it girl bringing her A-game. Other stars like Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Ayo Edebiri, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, and Ava DuVernay made sure the carpet stayed hot.

From rich velvets to sheer lace and bold color statements, the Academy Museum Gala red carpet was a masterclass in texture and tone. The women showed out in radiant yellows, sultry blacks, and soft lavenders – mixing sculptural silhouettes with flowing fabrics and delicate details. From Balenciaga and Chanel to Louis Vuitton and Cong Tri, the night was for the fashion girls.

Scroll for our gallery.

Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Gabrielle Union Defines Chic Minimalism in Black Source:Getty Gabrielle Union gave clean, sculpted perfection. Her fitted black gown featured a velvet bodice and a square neckline. The tailoring was flawless. She paired it with a sleek updo and diamonds that shimmered softly. 2. Quinta Brunson Blooms in Soft Lavender Source:Getty Quinta Brunson was a dream in lavender. The off-the-shoulder gown hugged her curves perfectly. The structured neckline added a touch of vintage glamour. Her short curls framed her glowing face. Does anyone else see Betty Boop energy? 3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph Brings Couture Fantasy in Voluminous White Source:Getty Da’Vine Joy Randolph brought the drama in a strapless white gown overflowing with tulle from Christian Siriano. The look was full of movement and fun. The voluminous skirt gave couture fantasy vibes. The strapless neckline balanced structure with softness. 4. Ayo Edebiri Steps Into Her Chanel Era Source:Getty 5. Tessa Thompson Blooms in Yellow Balenciaga Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Tessa Thompson attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,arrival,film industry,california,city of los angeles,fashion,gala,red carpet event,tessa thompson,academy museum of motion pictures,academy museum gala 6. Lupita Nyong’o Oozes Femininity, Softness, and Lacy Style Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o glided across the carpet in sheer black lace. The look mixed softness with strength. The floral detailing added a romantic touch. The fabric’s layering created texture and movement. Her skin glowed, framed by a bold red lip and subtle jewelry. 7. Ava DuVernay Channels Power and Poise in Louis Vuitton Source:Getty Ava DuVernay served quiet power in Louis Vuitton. Her gown blended strength with elegance. The off-the-shoulder velvet design featured a structured crimson collar. The sculptural detail framed her beautifully. Her locs were styled in a regal bun, and her makeup glowed with ease. 8. Viola Davis Reigns Supreme in Sapphire Velvet and Feathers Source:Getty Viola Davis embodied pure royalty. She wore a sapphire-blue velvet gown trimmed in feathers. The off-the-shoulder neckline highlighted her glowing skin. The plush fabric hugged her figure beautifully. The color radiated strength and grace. Viola glided on the carpet in iconic style.