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Did You Know Luther Vandross Sang Background On These Songs

Before He Was “Luther”: Classic Music Featuring The Icon Singing Background

Published on April 21, 2026

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Luther Vandross on the Oprah Winfrey Show
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

*Updated: April 20, 2026 @ 12:34pm**

With the recent documentary on his life, fans were reminded of Luther Vandross’ journey to the upper echelon of R&B. As was common among many musicians, his journey included a stint as a premier background vocalist. Although it is hard to see a voice as distinct as Luther’s taking a back seat to anyone, he did have to pay his dues like everyone else.

Thankfully, in his case, it was those connections that guided him to become a music icon in his own right. In honor of what would’ve been his 75th birthday and his upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, let’s check out some of the iconic musicians that he backed up in his early years!

RELATED:

LUTHERIZED: Songs That Luther Vandross Sang So Well…You Forgot They Were Sung By Someone Else First

Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Luther Vandross Songs Sampled By Hip-Hop

1. David Bowie – “Young Americans”

2. Chic – “Everybody Dance”

3. Bette Midler – “Strangers In The Night”

4. J. Geils Band – “Surrender”

5. Ringo Starr – “Drowning in the Sea of Love”

6. Average White Band and Ben E. King – “Get It Up For Love”

7. Carly Simon – “De Bat (Fly In The Face)”

8. Roberta Flack – “You Are Everything”

9. Roy Buchanan – “Down By The River”

10. Carole Bayer Sager – “One Star Shining”

11. Aretha Franklin – “Jump To It”

12. Stevie Wonder – “Part Time Lover”

13. Barbara Streisand – “The Places You Find Love”

14. Sister Sledge – “We Are Family”

15. Chic – “Le Freak”

16. Irene Cara – “Fame”

17. Sister Sledge – “He’s The Greatest Dancer”

Before He Was “Luther”: Classic Music Featuring The Icon Singing Background was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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