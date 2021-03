PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis Public Schools Joins Us Live To Talk About Possible Changes In Student Transportation using IndyGo .

*There are also proposed changes to “walkers”.*

Preliminary Article info: https://myips.org/blog/district/ips-proposes-shifts-to-transportation-services-to-address-budget-shortfall/

Phone Guests:

Alessia Johnson – IPS Superintendent

Zach Mulholland – IPS Executive Director of Operations

