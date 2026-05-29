Proposed tax increase to fund road repairs divides city leaders on necessity and timing.

Residents question transparency and accountability around infrastructure funding and spending.

Community involvement and responsiveness from public officials vital for effective governance.

Community Connection – May 29 2026 – Tina Cosby with James Patterson and producer Eric

The City’s Road to Nowhere: A Conversation on Infrastructure, Taxes, and Community

As the city’s infrastructure continues to crumble, residents are left wondering what the future holds. In a recent episode of Community Connection, hosts Tina Cosby and James Patterson delved into the complexities of road repairs, tax increases, and the importance of community engagement.

The conversation began with a discussion on the proposed tax increase to fund road repairs. Council President Maggie Lewis explained, “This plan allows us to secure a critical state matching, stabilize funding for roads, and move from reactive repairs toward a more predictable, long-term investment strategy that residents can see and feel.” However, not everyone is on board with the plan. Mayor Hawk expressed concerns, stating, “This is not the time to raise taxes. He has been staunchly opposed to raising taxes throughout his tenure and said the proposed hike is unnecessary to achieve the state match.”

But what’s behind the city’s infrastructure woes? Larry, a caller, shed light on the issue, saying, “The reason why we can’t get any work done on our roads is because they don’t have a commissioner to receive their money. What happened to the two billion dollars that was appropriated by the council for the actual road repair two years ago?” He claimed that the funds were redirected to infrastructure work for a new soccer stadium, which never materialized.

The conversation also touched on the importance of community engagement and responsiveness. Marvin, another caller, shared his concerns about the lack of response from his council representative, saying, “I think the longer the state, the less they become responsive to the community.” He emphasized the need for constituents to hold their representatives accountable.

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The episode also explored the topic of public safety and the importance of being a responsive public servant. Rick, a caller, shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, “I think it’s just part of being a public servant. You know, we know who you are, we know where you live, not as a threat or a physical threat thing, but you’re representing me or I’m representing you.”

In addition to these topics, the hosts also discussed the recent incident involving Anita Grayson, a 75-year-old woman who was attacked by a 17-year-old girl at a fast-food restaurant. The conversation highlighted the importance of understanding and empathy, with Raymond, a caller, saying, “When young people lose their self-respect, they lose respect for all others.”

The episode also touched on the Martin University funding controversy, with James Patterson noting, “The conclusion of that report was money. The other conclusion that we could not draw was why was it money? And how did so many red flags go unnoticed as the money was draining more and more and more.”

As the conversation came to a close, hosts Tina Cosby and James Patterson emphasized the importance of community engagement and responsiveness. They encouraged listeners to tune in to the full episode to hear more about the city’s infrastructure woes, the proposed tax increase, and the importance of being a responsive public servant.

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and join the conversation.