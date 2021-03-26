Community Connection Friday March 26th 2021

Community Connection
| 03.26.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Friday March 26th 2021

 

Indianapolis Public Schools Joined Us Live To Talk About Possible Changes In Student Transportation usingIndyGo.

*There are also proposed changes to “walkers”.*

Phone Guests:
Alessia Johnson – IPS Superintendent
Zach Mulholland – IPS Executive Director of Operations

Two Representatives of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, Rep Cherrish Pryor of District 94 and Rep Ragen Hatcher of District 3 Joined Us Today.

More from the Indiana Black Legistlative Caucus:

https://www.facebook.com/INBlackLegislativeCaucus/
Phone Guests:
Rep Cherrish Pryor – IN House District # 94, IBLC
Rep Ragen Hatcher – IN House District # 3, IBLC (Richard Hatcher’s Daughter)

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Launches The Book “Dear Black Girl.”

Live on their Facebook Page! Event starts March 29th at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm
Join Them, “March 29 for some #blackgirlmagic with our book launch event from author Tamara Winfrey-Harris’s second book. The event will include live readings, discussions about the Black girl experience from powerhouse Black women, and interviews with Tamara and letter writers from the book.”

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close