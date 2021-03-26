Community Connection Friday March 26th 2021
Indianapolis Public Schools Joined Us Live To Talk About Possible Changes In Student Transportation usingIndyGo.
*There are also proposed changes to “walkers”.*
Phone Guests:
Alessia Johnson – IPS Superintendent
Zach Mulholland – IPS Executive Director of Operations
Two Representatives of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, Rep Cherrish Pryor of District 94 and Rep Ragen Hatcher of District 3 Joined Us Today.
More from the Indiana Black Legistlative Caucus:
Rep Cherrish Pryor – IN House District # 94, IBLC
Rep Ragen Hatcher – IN House District # 3, IBLC (Richard Hatcher’s Daughter)
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Launches The Book “Dear Black Girl.”
Live on their Facebook Page! Event starts March 29th at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm
Join Them, “March 29 for some #blackgirlmagic with our book launch event from author Tamara Winfrey-Harris’s second book. The event will include live readings, discussions about the Black girl experience from powerhouse Black women, and interviews with Tamara and letter writers from the book.”
