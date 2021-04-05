Indiana Minority Health Coalition’s 2nd Annual Doula Day This Wed. April 7th Noon – 2 PM

CLOSE
Indiana Minority Health Coalition‘s 2nd Annual Doula Day
This Wednesday, April 7th, 12noon – 2:00pm EST.
*Due to COVID-19 restrictions the event will be virtual*
Register here:
“Doulas are trained professionals who serve an essential role on the birthing team by providing support for women during pregnancy and in the birthing room.
Join us in a Call to Action of policy makers, public health and Indiana’s health care systems to ensure that Black and Brown women have access to doulas.”
#imhcDoulaDay
Phone Guests:
Tony Gillespie – Director of Public Policy and Engagement for Indiana Minority Health Coalition
Doula Beverly Horton
Also On AM 1310: The Light: