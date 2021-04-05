Indiana Minority Health Coalition’s 2nd Annual Doula Day This Wed. April 7th Noon – 2 PM

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indiana Minority Health Coalition ‘s 2nd Annual Doula Day

This Wednesday, April 7th, 12noon – 2:00pm EST.

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions the event will be virtual*

Register here:

“Doulas are trained professionals who serve an essential role on the birthing team by providing support for women during pregnancy and in the birthing room.

Join us in a Call to Action of policy makers, public health and Indiana’s health care systems to ensure that Black and Brown women have access to doulas.”

#imhcDoulaDay

Phone Guests:

Tony Gillespie – Director of Public Policy and Engagement for Indiana Minority Health Coalition

Doula Beverly Horton

Also On AM 1310: The Light: