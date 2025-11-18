Community Connection: Empowering Indianapolis Youth Through Community Action

In Indianapolis, a powerful movement is calling on the community to unite against youth violence.

The “Pledge Together for Indianapolis” initiative is bringing leaders together to create a safer, more supportive environment for the city’s young people.

This call to action emphasizes that community collaboration is the key to lasting change.

Leading the charge are dedicated individuals like Larry Smith, President and CEO of the Fathers and Family Center, and Crystal Hines, Founder and CEO of Inner Beauty Program, Inc. Smith’s organization focuses on empowering young men, many of whom were formerly incarcerated, by providing crucial job training, mentorship, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Their work boasts a recidivism rate far below the national average, proving the power of positive guidance.

Meanwhile, Hines and her Inner Beauty Program are dedicated to uplifting young women.

They work to instill self-love and resilience, helping girls navigate trauma and the intense pressures of social media.

Hines emphasizes teaching “different virtues and values and how to love themselves first.”

Together, these efforts highlight a vital message: proactive support and community involvement are essential to addressing the root causes of youth violence and building a brighter future.

