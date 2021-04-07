CLOSE
Light of the World Christian Church will be a Community Vaccination Site this Saturday, April 10th from 9am – 5pm. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for persons 18 and older.
Additionally, on Sunday, April 11th from 2pm -4pm there will be a Youth Vaccination Clinic for youth ages 16 & 17. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer Vaccine will be available at the youth event.
Pre-registration is required. If you, or someone you know is interested in getting their vaccine they can do so by either going to our website http://www.LoveLWCC.org or calling 317-202-7508.
