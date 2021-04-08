Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Paid Trade Training Available! Presented By: Laborers International Union Local 120

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Paid Trade Training Available!
Presented By: Laborers International Union Local 120
 
 
“Why LIUNA?
 
From pay to training to retirement, LIUNA members live better.
 
A union helps neutralize pay discrimination. The most recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:
 
For women in a union, the weekly pay advantage is 32% over non-union women in the workforce.
For Hispanic union workers, the weekly pay advantage is 42%.
For African American union workers, the weekly pay advantage is 33%.
 
LIUNA has one of the best continuing FREE education systems in the world.
 
With dozens of courses that open the door to new opportunities and provide members with valuable skills.
Classes are available in every state in the U.S. and every province in Canada.
 
LIUNA members are safer on the job.
 
Members are empowered with the ability to speak out about workplace hazards.
Members are provided with training in order to recognize potential hazards.
A recent study found that the construction fatality rate in states with high union membership is half that of states with lower union membership.
 
Workers within a union also have an advantage when it comes to HEALTHCARE and RETIREMENT. The Bureau of Labor Statistics National Compensation Survey reports:
 
85% of union workers have health care insurance which includes medical, dental, vision and prescription drugs compared to the 54% of non-union workers.
76% of union workers have a guaranteed defined-benefit pension plan while only 16% of non-union workers have a pension plan.”
 
Phone Guest:
Kendrick Coleman – Laborers International Union Local 120

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close