PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Paid Trade Training Available!

Presented By: Laborers International Union Local 120

“Why LIUNA?

From pay to training to retirement, LIUNA members live better.

A union helps neutralize pay discrimination. The most recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

For women in a union, the weekly pay advantage is 32% over non-union women in the workforce.

For Hispanic union workers, the weekly pay advantage is 42%.

For African American union workers, the weekly pay advantage is 33%.

LIUNA has one of the best continuing FREE education systems in the world.

With dozens of courses that open the door to new opportunities and provide members with valuable skills.

Classes are available in every state in the U.S. and every province in Canada.

LIUNA members are safer on the job.

Members are empowered with the ability to speak out about workplace hazards.

Members are provided with training in order to recognize potential hazards.

A recent study found that the construction fatality rate in states with high union membership is half that of states with lower union membership.

Workers within a union also have an advantage when it comes to HEALTHCARE and RETIREMENT. The Bureau of Labor Statistics National Compensation Survey reports:

85% of union workers have health care insurance which includes medical, dental, vision and prescription drugs compared to the 54% of non-union workers.

76% of union workers have a guaranteed defined-benefit pension plan while only 16% of non-union workers have a pension plan.”

Phone Guest:

Kendrick Coleman – Laborers International Union Local 120

Also On AM 1310: The Light: