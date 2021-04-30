Community Connection Friday April 30th 2021
1:00 – 2:00 PM – Indianapolis Public Schools
2:00 – End of Show – Open Lines
Indianapolis Public Schools Partners with Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccinations TOMORROW, Saturday, May 1st from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: Arsenal Technical High School West Gym, 725 N. Oriental St.
This clinic is open to IPS students, staff and families age 16 and older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Indianapolis Public SchoolsBoard of School Commissioners Approves Shifts to Transportation
This will… “move some high school students to IndyGo as their primary mode of transportation to and from school. The vote is part of a larger effort to shift student transportation for the 2021–22 school year.”
More: “In addition to the shifts to IndyGo that will move approximately 600 selected students off of IPS yellow buses, the district will also implement walk zones at all schools — moving an additional 2,000 students off of district transportation.”
Full Release Here:
Phone Guests:
Carrie Cline Black – IPS Communications Manager
Zach Mullholland – IPS Executive Director of Operations
Ashley Scott – IPS Director of Family and Community Engagement
