Community Connection Friday April 30th 2021

This will… “move some high school students to IndyGo as their primary mode of transportation to and from school. The vote is part of a larger effort to shift student transportation for the 2021–22 school year.”

More: “In addition to the shifts to IndyGo that will move approximately 600 selected students off of IPS yellow buses, the district will also implement walk zones at all schools — moving an additional 2,000 students off of district transportation.”